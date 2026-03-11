Yellowstone researchers spot park's first grizzly bear of the 2026 spring season

Researchers at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming have spotted the first grizzly bear of the 2026 spring season.

According to the National Park Service, biologists working in the northern part of the park witnessed the grizzly on March 9 in the backcountry, feeding on the remains of a bull bison carcass. This is a common tactic among bears emerging from hibernation, with many seeking elk or bison that died over the winter.

Male grizzly bears are usually the first to come out of hibernation in early March, while females with cubs tend to emerge in April or early May. The earliest grizzly sighting at Yellowstone last year occurred on March 14. In 2024, the first reported sighting came slightly earlier, on March 3.

Park officials warn visitors to avoid getting close to or interacting with the bears, as they may react aggressively. Here are some tips to protect yourself from a potential encounter:



Carry bear spray, know how to use it and ensure it is readily accessible.

Travel in groups of at least three, stick to maintained trails and make noise.

Avoid hiking at dusk, dawn or night.

Never run from a bear.

Stay at least 100 yards — one football field — away from black and grizzly bears. Approaching them from within that distance is strictly prohibited.

Store all food, garbage, grills or other items that may attract a bear in vehicles or in bear-proof food storage containers provided at nearly all developed roadside campgrounds.

Report any bear sightings or encounters to a park ranger.

Officials note that bear spray has proven effective at deterring bears if they attempt to approach you. While firearms are allowed in the park, discharging a firearm violates park regulations.

