Monkeys? A goat? Animals are on the loose in St. Louis and AI is complicating efforts to find them

Multiple monkeys are on the loose in St. Louis, and AI-generated images are complicating the effort to find them.

The Vervet monkeys were first spotted Thursday near a park in the northern part of the city, prompting "rumor after rumor," said city Department of Health spokesperson Willie Springer. It's unclear who owns the monkeys, how they got loose or exactly how many there are.

People have reported capturing the monkeys, even posting fake pictures online to bolster the claim. But as of Monday, the monkeys remained at large, Springer said.

"It's been a lot in regard to AI and what's genuine and what's not," Springer said. "People are just having fun. Like I don't think anyone means harm."

The largest number people have reported seeing is four, Springer said. People aren't allowed to own the animals in the city, so Springer is doubtful that anyone will come forward to claim them.

A local Fox-affiliate station in the city also reported sightings of a goat wearing a collar on the loose.

For now, animal control is working with primate experts at the St. Louis Zoo to find them.

Vervet monkeys are native to sub-Saharan Africa, where they are widespread. Weighing in at 7 to 17 pounds, they are sometimes called green monkeys because of the tint of their fur.

Residents have been urged to stay away from the monkeys and call for help instead. A news release said they are intelligent and social, but may be unpredictable or aggressive under stress.