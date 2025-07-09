Bears join concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado

Two unlikely visitors joined concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado Tuesday night.

A viewer captured this video below of a pair of bears enjoying the view on a trail at the park.

Bears join concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Full video

Jon Amundson snapped this photo of one of the bears walking along a sidewalk as fans filed in to see Russ and special guest Big Sean.

"Been to Red Rocks 100 times, finally seen a bear," Amundson wrote. "And yes it's a bear. There was two actually. Awesome."

Fans seemed to keep their distance, and the bears kept going on their merry way.

Even Mother Nature can agree: there's nothing better than a Red Rocks concert on a Colorado summer night!

This story was originally published by Sydney Isenberg with the Scripps News Group in Denver.