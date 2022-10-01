Save 40% on this new robot vacuum model with serious suction power

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been thinking about buying a robot vacuum, Amazon is offering a great deal on a new model from the Hong Kong-based brand, Airrobo.

Now through Oct. 15, you can save a whopping 40% on the Airrobo P20 robot vacuum. Regularly priced at $200, it will be $130 if you clip the coupon at checkout to save $70, or you can even get it for $120 by using the promo code P20PROMO, which knocks $80 off the price.

The vacuum has a suction power up to 2,800 Pascal Pressure Units (for context, anything over 2,000 is considered effective for carpet, while hard surfaces need less than 1,000), and removes dust, litter and pet hair from carpets and floors, plus can get under sofas and beds. It also has a floating scraper strip, which allows it to clean fine dust in tile gaps, and four built-in cleaning modes like Deep Cleaning and Fast Cleaning.



Infrared sensors help it to avoid obstacles and fall-sensing technology keeps it from tumbling down the stairs. The Airrobo app can be downloaded to any phone and allows you to control the vacuum or set cleaning schedules.

One charge allows for 120 minutes of vacuuming over up to 1,500 square feet of space. The vacuum also charges itself automatically at its docking station, so you don’t need to worry about the battery being dead when you want to clean.

The Airrobo P20 model is fairly new, so it doesn’t have a ton of reviews at Amazon just yet, but it does have a five-star grade as of this writing. Customers say it’s easy to use, has great suction power, is quiet and works well on both hardwood floors and carpet.

One customer said the vacuum is a wonderful purchase, that it works well on their carpet and that the app is very user-friendly.

“I often clean the room with my handheld vacuum. But, I still found a lot of hair (mine and my cat’s ) while I removed the dust from this robot vacuum. I felt It was worth spending money on it,” Amazon customer Johnny Jones said.

Another customer said the box it came in was sturdy for worry-free shipping and the vacuum itself is nice to look at, as it is black with an argyle pattern. But they didn’t complain about its ability to clean corners well.

“The obstacle-avoidance function works well, it seldom hits things, and the cleaning effect is good. It is very convenient to set it up to let it work automatically every day,” Amazon customer river wrote.

Other Robot Vacuums and Robot Mops on Amazon

Of course, there are dozens of other robot vacuums and mops available on Amazon as well, including models like the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop (pictured below), Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot and Roborock S5 Max.

There’s also the Dreametech D10 Plus Robot Vacuum, which is both a vacuum and mop. The makers of this vacuum say it has strong suction power, four suction modes and cleans for up to 180 minutes at a time. The vacuum also includes an auto-empty base station, which dumps everything it collected from your floor into a 2.5-liter bag once it returns itself to the charging base after cleaning. When the bag is full, you simply dump it into the trash.

We tested the Dreametech D10 and found that it was easy to set up, auto-empties and charges itself as described and both the vacuum and mopping component worked well. While we did not test it on carpet, it picked up nearly all of the dust and dirt on hardwood and the mopping feature picked up anything that was left behind the first time.

If you’re looking specifically for a robot mop, this iRobot Braava Jet 240 Superior Robot Mop is designed to clean kitchens and bathrooms, but can be used on any hard floor including hardwood, tile and stone.

You can choose between wet mopping, damp sweeping or dry sweeping. Priced at $180, it has an overall grade at Amazon of 4 stars out of 5 and more than 11,000 ratings.

Have you been considering a robot vacuum to help you with household chores?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.