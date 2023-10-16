San Francisco Giants reportedly eyeing female coach for manager job

Alyssa Nakken could make more history in Major League Baseball.

The assistant coach with the San Francisco Giants has interviewed to become the team's manager, according to The Athletic

The publication reports that Nakken sat for a formal first-round interview last week.

If she's hired, Nakken would be the first female manager in the MLB. She's already the first woman to be part of an MLB coaching staff on a full-time basis.

She was hired as an assistant coach by former Giants manager Gabe Kapler in 2020. Kapler was fired on Sept. 29, days after the team was eliminated from playoff contention.

Nakken's rise, however, predates Kapler. ESPN reports that she started with the Giants as a baseball operations intern in 2014.

The native Californian began coaching after a successful college softball career. In her senior year at Sacramento State, the university says Nakken started in all 46 games. She reportedly had a .336 batting average and scored 32 runs.

Nakken will have some stiff competition when it comes to the manager job. The Athletic reports that two of her co-workers are also vying for the job. Bench coach Kai Correa and third base coach Mark Hallberg also had initial interviews for the job last week, according to The Athletic.

