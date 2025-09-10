GREEN BAY — A mobile bookstore is popping up across Green Bay to bring romance literature to audiences everywhere.

Best friends and avid readers Erin Sherwood and Sydney Vassal started the bookmobile this summer. They have dreamed of running a business together since the sixth grade.

They purchased a school bus in May and transformed it — with the help of their family members and friends — into a miniature store complete with 1,000 books. Some of the titles were written by local authors.

Romance rolls into Green Bay on Loom & Lore bookmobile

Sherwood and Vassel describe the bookmobile as “romance only-ish.”

“We try to have a little bit for everybody there, but we definitely lean toward the romance genre,” said Sherwood.

She added that the owners want all voices represented in the selection of books they carry, so shoppers will find stories by and about queer, Black and female voices.

As the ‘loom’ part of the name suggests, the bookmobile also features handmade crafts made by Sherwood.

“It feels kind of like the speakeasy version of a bookshop,” noted one returning shopper.

Find details about upcoming Loom & Lore pop-up events here .

In addition to pop-ups, the bookmobile will host a special market event in late November complete with boutique shopping and handcrafted items.

Click here for more details about ‘Doe Camp: A Widows’ Weekend Market.’