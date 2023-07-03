Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro found dead at 19

Actor Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro has died at the age of 19.

His mother Drena De Niro posted an emotional tribute to her son on Instagram, writing, "I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life."

Insider reported that NYPD officers responded to a Manhattan home at 55 Wall Street on Sunday afternoon and found a teenager who was "unresponsive."

Insider later reported, citing New York police, that the teenager was identified as Leandro.

The Hollywood Reporter obtained a statement from Robert De Niro in which he said, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

In the statement from Drena, she spoke about her "beautiful sweet angel," and said "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you, but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."

She said to her son, "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

Further details about the circumstances of the death were not immediately confirmed or publicly known.

While there has been speculation that the teen could have died from a fentanyl overdose, so far there has been no report from the medical examiner handling the case.

