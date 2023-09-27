Researchers move to clinical trials for drug that can regrow teeth

Lost a tooth? No problem. In a few years, you might be able to use a medication that will grow it back.

A team of researchers and scientists in Japan are planning to start clinical trials for a new, first-of-its-kind drug that has successfully grown new teeth in animal tests.

Toregem Biopharma, a pharmaceutical startup funded by Kyoto University, is expected to begin trials on humans around July of next year to confirm the drug’s safety. Their goal is to put it on the market by 2030.

According to The Japan Times, the injectable medication works by inhibiting the protein that suppresses the growth of teeth, therefore stimulating the growth on the “tooth buds” that people already have in their gums.

Researchers have already seen success with the drug in tests on mice, ferrets and dogs.

Toregem Biopharma said it first hopes to treat patients with congenital tooth loss who can’t grow teeth due to genetic issues, and then hopes to address loss from cavities and other dental problems.

