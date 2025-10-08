Red, White, and Boo! The 26th annual Holy Hill Skeleton Display is bone-afide patriotic

HUBERTUS — A horde of bone-afide patriotic skeletons is taking over a Wisconsin man's lawn. They are all saying give me liberty, or give me death! Literally.

The iconic Holy Hill Skeleton display in Hubertus is back for its 26th year. Don't think the party is dead, it's just getting started. Display creator Jimmy Zamzow wanted to start the fun early and is already celebrating America's 250th birthday coming next year.

“The skeletons were just dying to get out here, and we decided to do it early because we figured by next fall everybody’s going to be pretty much done partying for the 250th," Jimmy Zamzow said.

James Groh A view of the Holy Hill Skeleton display.

Everyone who is anyone is here, like Uncle Sam and the famous daredevil Evel Knievel, who is the real afterlife of the party. In total, there are about 175 skeletons on display.

You can find this rockin' party at 5256 Highway 167, Hubertus. It's completely free, but donations are accepted to help fund next year's theme. However, to get in, it is reccomended that you salute to the skeletary of defense and the giant Statue of Libe-Bone-Ty.

“I did everything I could to make sure this display was not Democratic and was not Republican. It’s patriotic. It’s for everybody in America. It’s not for one side or the other. It’s for everybody in America to enjoy this display," Zamzow said.,

People enjoy it so much, somebody even wants to get married here.

“Friend of mine texted me, wants to know if it’s okay to have a wedding here," Zamzow said.

James Groh The Statue of Libe-Bone-Ty at the Holy Hill Skeleton display.

They really just want to embody the spirit of till death do us part. In fact, this won’t be the first wedding here either. That was one of Zamzow's previous themes. I’ve also covered a 40th high school reunion, a Tour de Skull, surfing skeletons, a dead man's party, and more.

“I like to see, like, when I come out here, people enjoying, you know, the display, especially the kids," Zamzow said.

While the theme changes each year, the Rainbow Bridge display has been a common companion piece for the past several years. It’s to honor our pets who have passed. He will often find kids rearranging and grouping the animals together, which is says is completely fine to do. Just don't touch the larger skeletons.

James Groh Part of the Holy Hill Skeleton Display for 2025.

“The kids liked it so much, I just decided to keep bringing that one back every year," Zamzow said.

All these skeletons really embody the spirit of the Red, White, and Boo. Our founding fathers would be proud. After all, remember what they said, 'every person has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of hauntiness.

With each display, Zamzow also hopes that he can encourage people to become organ donors.

"I'm a strong believer in organ doning, because as you see, they're all skeletons. They don't have any organs, and that's the way we're all going to end up one day as skeletons," Zamzow said,.

The display will be up through the first weekend of November.

Watch the story to see more of what this year's display looked like...