Raiders' Chandler Jones says he was taken, medicated against his will

Questions are being raised about Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones' well-being.

The football player posted a series of pictures on X, showing a handwritten letter to his fans.

The letter states that Jones was "taken in by the Las Vegas Fire Department last week against my will."

"I was injected with (I don't know what)," Jone wrote.

The defensive end said he was told that police put him on a "court hold" because people were concerned about his online posts.

Chandler was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list last week, which mandates he miss at least four games. That decision followed numerous social media posts in which he criticized the team's leadership, claiming he was locked out of Raiders' training facilities.

In his letter, Chandler claimed he called the Raiders' general manager "6 or 7 times," but didn't get ahold of anyone.

Chandler also complained about the conditions at the facility where he was apparently held, stating he slept on the floor the first night and had to ask his "brothers" to bring him "decent meals" and clothes.

"I'm still confused what I did wrong," Chandler wrote, adding, "I'm very sane."

The Raiders have not commented on Chandler's latest posts. Last week, Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels refused to answer questions regarding Chandler's well-being.

"We’re just respecting that process and understand the situation, and that’s really all I can say about it,” McDaniels said.

