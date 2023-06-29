Pulaski band to perform in 2024 Rose Parade

PULASKI (NBC 26) — Being invited to perform in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California is an honor for most school music programs, but especially for a small rural community like Pulaski.

Pulaski is one of 15 schools in the world to be invited to the 2024 Tournament of Roses Rose Parade, and Pulaski High School Associate Director of Bands Michael Guerrero said he is "elated."

"It was a thrill to think about the experience for our students, what it would mean to them and our community," Guerrero said.

He said the band found out last fall that they were selected, and the audition process included sending in a video, a resume and letters of recommendation.

Jacob Spredemann is one of the 236 students going to Pasadena. He's a Pulaski band member alum and is currently pursuing music education at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse.

He is one of the "super seniors" who was invited to participate in the parade, and he'll be a drum major.

"They announced it at the homecoming football game. I was watching the livestream, getting ready to see, and then I heard them say, 'You're going to the Rose Bowl,' and I was like jumping up and down in my dorm room," Spredemann said. "I'm super excited."

Leaders from the tournament flew into Green Bay this past week to spend time getting to know the band members and community, and give Pulaski their official invitation.

"We know how musical they are, how special they are, how they perform, and I'm just looking to see that when I'm here," Alex Aghajanian, Pasadena Tournament of Roses President, said.

The Pulaski choir was also invited to perform in Pasadena too in a separate event during the week. The band will join the choir for part of that performance.

Guerrero said this is the band's fourth time being invited to the Rose Parade. The last time was in 2017, but he said each time is magical.

"There's gonna be frustrating moments; there's gonna be challenging moments," Guerrero said. "It's our connection and our ethic and our appreciation for what it is we're doing that's gonna get us through those tough times and ultimately lead to success for our performance in Pasadena."

In the meantime, he said the band will be practicing a lot and marching on toward January 2024.