Princess Kate reveals she is being treated for cancer

Kate, the Princess of Wales, revealed on Friday that she is being treated for cancer.

There have been a lot of questions surrounding her health ever since the palace announced she had abdominal surgery in January.

The cancer was reportedly found following that surgery.

The surgery was successful," Kate said in a video statement. "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

The princess did not say what type of cancer she was diagnosed with but explained that she is undergoing "preventative chemotherapy."

"This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate said.

Kate and William are parents to three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.

The princess said they needed space so she could reassure her children that she would be OK.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," Kate said.

Kate thanked the public for their prayers and concern but requested privacy during this time.

There's no clear timetable on when the princess will return to public duties.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery," she said.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

