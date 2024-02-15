Presidents’ Day mattress sales are offering up to 50% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

President’s Day is almost here and the three-day holiday weekend is a great time to take advantage of annual sales. Whether you’re looking to get a jump-start on your spring yard work and home improvement projects or looking to add a little flair to your wardrobe or home, there are discounts to be found at online retailers.

Since a new mattress is a big investment, you want to take advantage of sale prices whenever possible. During this year’s Presidents’ Day sales, you can find up to 50% off mattresses from select retailers.

Not sure where to start your new mattress search? We’ve poured over mattress sales across the internet and found 11 great deals you shouldn’t sleep on (pun intended).

$1,299 (was $1,749) at Amerisleep

Save $450 on Amerisleep’s best-selling memory foam mattress in a box. The A3 mattress has cooling technology that keeps your sleep up to seven degrees cooler through its heat-wicking Refresh Cover. It comes with a risk-free 100-night trial.

$1,000 (was $1,399) at Beautyrest

Choose your firmness on your Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress— plush, medium or firm — all for the same price. The mattress has InifiCool LUX woven into the layers that will keep you cool throughout the night. Its combination of support coils and memory foam creates full-body support and minimizes mattress movement.

$1,270 (was $1,495) at Casper

Casper, one of the original mattress-in-a-box companies, has its Original Hybrid Mattress marked down nearly $225. True to its name, the Original Hybrid Mattress combines Casper’s signature foam designed for better airflow for comfort and Flex Coils to provide zoned support for pressure points along your body.

$665 (was $1,332) at DreamCloud

Enjoy state-of-the-art sleep technology at an affordable price with the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress. This 12-in. high mattress has 4 layers of comfort, including a cashmere cover, gel memory foam, individually wrapped coils and a shift-resistant lower cover for a soft, yet supportive sleep experience. It has a 365-day sleep trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns.

$1,780 (was $2,373) at Helix

Not only is Helix’s most popular mattress marked down nearly $600 for its President’s Day sale, but if you buy the Midnight Lux mattress, you’ll get a free bedroom bundle including a Dream Pillow set, a mattress protector and a white sheet set, too. The Helix Midnight Luxe is great for side sleepers who like a medium firmness; plus it has enhanced lumbar support to keep you comfortable all night long. Plus, you can do monthly installments to make paying for your new mattress easier.

$909 (was $1,299) at Leesa

The Leesa Original Mattress has more than 20,000 reviews with a 4.5 star rating. The breathable cover, two foam upper layers and a stability layer make it suitable for all kinds of sleep positions.

$600 (was $1,200) at Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm has slashed the price of the Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 2.0 Medium Euro Top Mattress by 50% through President’s Day weekend. When you use the Promo Code ELEVATE, you will also get a free adjustable base. The medium-firm mattress has three comfort zones that support all sleep positions with its 825-coil system. It comes with a 120-night sleep trial and a low price guarantee that will refund you the difference if you find a better price on the mattress within 120 days.

$659 (was $1,099) at Nectar

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress molds around your body for ultimate comfort; yet, its cooling technology will help keep your ideal body temperature for sleeping. Because of the memory foam, this mattress works well for stomach, side and back sleepers. You’ll get free shipping and a 365-night home trial with free returns if this mattress doesn’t suit your needs.

Purple

$1,100 (was $1,500) at Purple

The original Purple Mattress is marked down $400 for the President’s Day sale. The company’s proprietary GelFlex Grid technology moves with the sleeper which helps minimize uncomfortable spots when rolling over or shifting in the middle of the night. Another 2 layers of foam beneath the GelFlex Grid provide support and added pressure relief. You will also receive a free set of sheets to go with your mattress purchase.

$2,750 (was $5,500) at Sleep Number

One of the biggest sales we found was on the Sleep Number 360 iLE Smart Bed. This mattress has all the bells and whistles, including a remote control to adjust mattress firmness, ceramic gel to help release excess heat for body temperature balance, and 6 inches of comfort as the top half of the 12-inch mattress. During the President’s Day sale, you can get free delivery and setup of your Sleep Number mattress.

Tempur-Pedic

$1,399 (was $2,000) at Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is one of the best-known mattress brands in the world and right now you can save 30% on the TEMPUR-Cloud mattress through President’s Day. The Cloud mattress has a soft pillow top and the filling is a blend of soft and firm Tempur material with a design meant to isolate motion and “superior conforming comfort” for restful, restorative sleep.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.