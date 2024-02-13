Polls open in election to replace former US Rep. George Santos

Voters in New York's third Congressional district are headed to the polls Tuesday in a high-stakes special election that will impact the balance of power in a narrowly divided U.S. House of Representatives.

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and Republican Mazi Pilip are facing off in an election to decide who will replace embattled former Rep. George Santos in New York's third Congressional district.

Suozzi is looking to gain his old seat back, one held before he retired and was ultimately replaced by Santos. Meanwhile, Pilip has worked on the local level as a county lawmaker and is hoping her Jewish background will sway voters in the predominantly Jewish district.

According to a Siena College Poll, voters trust Pilip more on issues related to immigration and taxes, but trust Suozzi more with things like abortion and democracy. All of these topics came up in their debate last week, with one voter pointing to the fact that there is a tent city in their district housing some 1,000 migrants. Others asked the candidates about the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and what can be done to curb antisemitism.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the special election back in December, shortly after House lawmakers voted 311-114 to expel Santos. The vote came after a high-profile ethics probe found "overwhelming evidence" that Santos had broken the law. He was charged with 13 counts including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress.

Whoever wins Tuesday's election will fill Santos' vacant seat in the House until a permanent representative is decided in the November general election.

