White House: Trump diagnosed with minor vein condition tied to swelling in legs

The White House says President Donald Trump underwent a medical examination because of swelling in his legs and has been diagnosed with a minor condition in which the veins in his legs are unable to effectively return blood back to his heart.

Speaking at a press briefing Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read a note from the president's physician, which stated that "ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, ICD-9, a common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.” President Trump is 79 years old.

IN RELATED NEWS | Trump's tax bill and Biden's health: 'Grounded' podcast host Maritsa Georgiou weighs in

"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," Leavitt told reporters. "In keeping with routine medical care, and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit."

"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she added. "... Additionally, recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

About 150,000 people are diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency each year, and the risk goes up with age. Symptoms may include leg swelling in the lower legs or ankles, pain or cramping in the legs, tingling, varicose veins, or changes in skin color.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump's physical exam reveals president is in 'excellent health'

Leavitt said President Trump was experiencing "no discomfort" and that his physician will recommend treatment, which may be aimed at improving blood flow. In April, the president's physician noted that he is in "excellent health" following a routine physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"His heart function is normal, with a healthy normal ejection fraction, and blood flow to his extremities is unimpaired," Capt. Sean Barbabella, an osteopathic doctor, wrote in his report.