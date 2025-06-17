President Trump says he doesn't want Iran's Supreme Leader killed 'for now'

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. knows where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is located, but doesn't want him killed "for now."

"We don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin," he said.

He then made a separate post that read, "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER."

President Trump's comments come a day after he left the G7 abruptly to meet with staff over growing violence between Iran and Israel. On Sunday, it was widely reported that President Trump vetoed a plan to kill Khamenei.

His comments also came hours after a daytime missile barrage on Tel Aviv forced millions into shelters as Israeli forces retaliated against Iran's missile-launching capabilities. Although most of the missiles were intercepted, some did strike open areas, including a bus parking lot and multiple fields. First responders have not reported any casualties or injuries from the attacks.

Israeli officials have indicated that they plan to target specific areas in Tehran, leading to further evacuation warnings for neighborhoods across the Iranian capital.

President Trump’s departure from the G7 came shortly after he warned on social media Monday that Iran could not be permitted to develop nuclear weapons and said that people in the capital Tehran should evacuate "immediately."

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign," Trump wrote. He did not provide additional details.

The U.S. was scheduled for a sixth round of talks with Iran over its nuclear program in Oman, before they were called off after Israel launched strikes against Iran last weekend.

"Remember Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It's very simple. to go too deep into it. They just can't have a nuclear weapon," President Trump told reporters early Tuesday.