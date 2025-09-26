'It's not about revenge': Trump reacts to Comey indictment

President Donald Trump called James Comey a "dirty cop" one day after the former FBI director was indicted on two federal charges related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The indictment alleges Comey lied when he told the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020 that he had not “authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports." The DOJ contends Comey had authorized a person to serve as an anonymous source regarding an FBI investigation.

"So he gave an answer," President Trump said on Friday. "The only problem is, for him, he didn't think he'd be caught, and he got caught."

RELATED STORY | Former FBI Director James Comey indicted for making false statement to Congress and obstruction

The president has long decried the Russia investigation as a "hoax" and "witch hunt," and this week, President Trump seemingly urged Attorney General Bondi to prosecute Comey.

However, the president pushed back on the allegation that this was a political prosecution.

"It's about justice, really. It's not about revenge," President Trump said.

Comey has denied any wrongdoing. In a video posted on social media following the indictment, Comey said he has "great confidence" in the federal judicial system.

"Let's have a trial," he said.

Comey's arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 9.