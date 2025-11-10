Trump admin again asks Supreme Court to block full SNAP benefits for November

The Trump administration has notified the Supreme Court that it still plans to seek a stay of a lower court ruling requiring the government to provide full November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

However, the administration said the issue could become moot if the government reopens following the bipartisan deal that advanced in the Senate on Sunday night.

Over the weekend, the administration directed states to “immediately undo any steps” taken to issue full November benefits under SNAP, arguing the payments were “unauthorized.” A U.S. Department of Agriculture memo also warned states that federal funding could be withheld if they did not comply.

The administration said last month that it could not fully fund SNAP for November because of the shutdown. But several states began distributing full benefits after a federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the government to provide the funding.

