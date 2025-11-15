A Homeland Security official says immigration enforcement operations are underway in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed that operations had started in the state's largest city.

"Americans should be able to live without fear of violent criminal illegal aliens hurting them, their families, or their neighbors," McLaughlin said in a statement Saturday.

"We are surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte to ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed. There have been too many victims of criminal illegal aliens, and President Trump and Secretary Noem will step up to protect Americans when sanctuary politicians won't."

Also Saturday, political officials released a statement saying that action by federal immigration agents in Charlotte is making some community members feel unsafe.