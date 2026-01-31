Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, fear potential ICE raids as TPS expires

For thousands of Haitian migrants living in Springfield, the possibility of federal agents coming to the city looms large.

According to the city's website, it's estimated that between 12,000 and 15,000 migrants live in Clark County. A majority of them are from Haiti and fled to the United States because of safety concerns.

Many live under Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that allows people from countries in conflict a chance to live and work in the U.S. for a period of time.

However, TPS for Haitian migrants is set to end after Feb. 3. That was announced in November, when U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that Haiti no longer meets the requirements for TPS.

We sat down with Viles Dorsainvil, executive director of the Haitian Community Help and Support Center in Springfield, to talk about the potential end of TPS.

"Folks will be feeling miserable," Dorsainvil said. "Not being able to leave their house, not being able to go to work."

WATCH: Haitian migrants in Springfield express anxiety over potential end to TPS

Haitian migrants in 'constant fear' of ICE raids as temporary protected status expected to end

Dorsainvil said many Haitian migrants are anxious about what next week's deadline means for their future in the country.

He said there has been a constant fear for Haitian migrants in Springfield ever since President Donald Trump made unfounded claims during his 2024 campaign that migrants were eating animals.

"Since then, the fear has been there," Dorsainvil said.

RELATED STORY | Civil rights investigation opened into killing of Alex Pretti

Dorsainvil said many Haitian migrants fled their home country due to fear for their lives. He said Haiti is not a safe country to return to right now.

"The weak government cannot control the gang members," Dorsainvil said.

He said that he and other migrants fear that if they are sent back to Haiti, they will be hurt or killed by gang members.

According to the State Department's website, Haiti is currently under a Level 4 travel advisory for U.S. citizens. No one is currently recommended to travel to the country due to kidnapping, crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest and limited health care.

"It's a state of lawlessness where somebody can come to you and shoot you, and there is no investigation, there is no follow-up," Dorsainvil said.

Dorsainvil said many migrants, including himself, have been spooked by national stories of ICE agents arresting people throughout the country. He pointed to the recent situation in Minnesota, where federal agents shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti last week.

"It has been a constant fear," Dorsainvil said.

It's possible TPS won't end next week, as a federal judge is expected to rule on a temporary pause status any day.

RELATED STORY | Arrests linked to Minnesota church protest raise constitutional concerns

Still, Dorsainvil said he's worried federal agents will target Springfield if it does end.

"If you speak in a different accent as me, automatically you are a target," Dorsainvil said. "So, it is a very unusual time."

He said many Haitian migrants boost Springfield's economy by opening businesses, buying homes and paying taxes.

Vice President JD Vance said the growing immigration population has strained local resources and pushed up housing costs.

The potential impact on Springfield's economy is something that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has also expressed concern over. Over the past few months, DeWine has repeatedly questioned how the end of TPS could impact a city like Springfield.

"It is not in the best interest of Ohio for these individuals, who are workers and who are working, to lose that status," DeWine said.

However, DeWine acknowledged that the decision comes down to the federal government. He said his office has no indication that federal agents will come into Springfield.

DeWine added that local and state law enforcement will cooperate with federal authorities. We reached out to the City of Springfield about what the end of TPS would mean for the city.

A spokesperson tells us they, too, have no confirmation that ICE will come to Springfield. They add that immigration policy and enforcement decisions rest with the federal government.

The city spokesperson said Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott has been in ongoing dialogue with federal immigration officials to establish clear lines of communication.

ICE did not respond to our request to comment on this story.

Dorsainvil said his center is continuing to help people in the community prepare for the end of TPS. He said his office is offering resources and advice on how to behave with federal agents.

He said his main advice for the community is to lie low.

"If there is a possibility for them to stay home and call us, we ask of them to call us for any type of service in need instead of putting themselves in danger," said Dorsainvil.

This article was written by Alex Null for the Scripps News Group in Cincinnati.