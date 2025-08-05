DOJ publishes list of 'sanctuary jurisdictions,' vowing to 'eradicate' harmful immigration policies

The U.S. Department of Justice published a list of 35 so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" on Tuesday, threatening legal action against states, counties, and a cities with immigration policies that do not align with the Trump administration.

States and localities that the Justice Department has identified as sanctuary jurisdictions include:

States:



California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Illinois

Minnesota

Nevada

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

Counties:



Baltimore County, Maryland

Cook County, Illinois

San Diego County, California

San Francisco County, California

Cities:



Albuquerque, New Mexico

Berkeley, California

Boston, Massachusetts

Chicago, Illinois

Denver, Colorado

East Lansing, Michigan

Hoboken, New Jersey

Jersey City, New Jersey

Los Angeles, California

New Orleans, Louisiana

New York City, New York

Newark, New Jersey

Paterson, New Jersey

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Portland, Oregon

Rochester, New York

Seattle, Washington

San Francisco, California

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement that the policies, laws, and regulations in the listed jurisdictions "impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design."

"The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country," she added.

The pledge comes following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in April, titled "Protecting American Communities From Criminal Aliens." The order claimed that "some State and local officials ... continue to use their authority to violate, obstruct, and defy the enforcement of Federal immigration laws," and directed the Justice Department to compile a list of such jurisdictions.

The order also directed government agencies to identify potential cuts to federal funds that go to sanctuary jurisdictions, including grants and contracts.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told the Scripps News Group in May that inclusion on the list was based on multiple factors "including self-identification as a sanctuary jurisdiction, noncompliance with Federal law enforcement in enforcing immigration laws, restrictions on information sharing, and legal protections for illegal aliens."

The Justice Department listed Louisville, Kentucky, as just one example of a city that recently decided to revoke its "sanctuary policies" in response to a letter from the Trump administration threatening legal action. The Department of Homeland Security says the current list can be changed at any time and will be updated regularly.