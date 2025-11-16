Fetterman shares photo of bloodied face after fall that sent him to hospital

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The fall was apparently caused by a “ventricular fibrillation flare-up."
Sen. John Fetterman
Sen. John Fetterman shows off his injuries following a fall.
Sen. John Fetterman is out of the hospital and recovering at home after what appears to have been a brutal fall on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania senator posted a smiling photo of himself on X with blood still visible on his face.

"20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home with @giselefetterman and the kids," he said. "I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes."

A spokesperson for Fetterman said he fell near his home in Braddock. The fall was apparently caused by a “ventricular fibrillation flare-up,” a condition he was diagnosed with in 2022 following his stroke.

According to the Mayo Clinic, ventricular fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm that prevents the heart from pumping blood to the rest of the body. “It’s the most frequent cause of sudden cardiac death,” the Mayo Clinic states.

After the episode, Fetterman received care at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

