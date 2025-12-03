Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
House Democrats unveil never-before-seen images from Epstein’s island

The Oversight Committee’s investigation is separate from the long-awaited release of Justice Department files on Epstein.
Scripps News
A room inside Jeffrey Epstein's estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Posted
and last updated

House Democrats investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes have released new, never-before-seen images from his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The photos show the exterior of Epstein’s compound, surrounding views, and several rooms inside the residence.

A bedroom at Jeffrey Epstein's estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands

“These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island," said Ranking Member Robert Garcia.
In addition to interior photos, the committee also released an image of a phone that appeared to list several names.

A bedroom at Jeffrey Epstein's estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands

The House Oversight Committee has been examining Epstein and his alleged crimes for months. In November, the panel released emails purportedly written by Epstein, including a 2011 message to Ghislaine Maxwell in which Epstein claimed Donald Trump “spent hours at my house,” adding that Trump was “the dog that hasn’t barked.”

A No Trespassing sign at the Epstein estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands

The Oversight Committee’s investigation is separate from the long-awaited release of Justice Department files on Epstein. Congress passed a law in November requiring the DOJ to disclose the records.

A room inside Epstein's estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

However, the legislation allows the department to redact certain information. Officials are expected to withhold details that could identify victims, material related to child sexual abuse, graphic descriptions, and information that could threaten national security, foreign policy, or ongoing investigations.

Outside of Epstein's estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

