Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police searching for theft suspect

Green Bay Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a possible retail theft. If you recognize him, you can report it anonymously.
Green Bay theft suspect
Melanie Skalmoski
Green Bay theft suspect
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 12:27:34-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police are looking for a person in connection to a retail theft.

Officer Prange is investigating the incident and looking for help identifying the person in the photo. According to Green Bay Police, the man was seen in black pickup truck.

If you have any information, you can report that anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, 432stop.com, or through the "P3" app. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be entitled a cash reward.

You can also reach out to Officer Prange at (920) 448-3208 reference case #2023-328780.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!