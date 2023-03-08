Police searching for theft suspect

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police are looking for a person in connection to a retail theft.

Officer Prange is investigating the incident and looking for help identifying the person in the photo. According to Green Bay Police, the man was seen in black pickup truck.

If you have any information, you can report that anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, 432stop.com, or through the "P3" app. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be entitled a cash reward.

You can also reach out to Officer Prange at (920) 448-3208 reference case #2023-328780.