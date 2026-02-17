Police searching for intruder who entered Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — At approximately 2:05 a.m., Fond du Lac Police responded to the 1600 block of Primrose Lane after a resident reported finding an unknown male inside their living room. The caller said the individual entered through an unlocked patio door and may have been wearing a hoodie and face covering.

Family members verbally confronted the individual, who fled before officers arrived on scene.

Officers immediately established a perimeter around the area. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office assisted by deploying a drone for aerial support, and a K9 team was used to track in the area. Despite an extensive search, the suspect has not been located.

The investigation remains active. Officers and detectives will be conducting a neighborhood canvass and reviewing surveillance and doorbell camera footage that may help identify the individual involved.

"This type of incident can feel unsettling, especially when it happens in the place where you should feel the safest, your home," Chief Aaron Goldstein said.

Goldstein said the department takes the incident seriously and responds to unlawful entries into occupied residences with urgency and care.

"We also understand the concern this may cause, and we are here for our community. Please remain alert, check on your neighbors, and report anything suspicious. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure our neighborhoods remain safe," Goldstein said.

Anyone with information related to this incident can contact Detective Matt Chevremont at (920) 322-3744 or mchevremont@fdl.wi.gov, or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.