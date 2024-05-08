Subject in custody after weapons incident in the Village of Howard

HOWARD (NBC 26) — This update was just sent to our newsroom:

On 5/7/24 the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received information that a subject was experiencing a mental health crisis. Mental health professionals were sent to provide services when the situation escalated and there was a threat involving weapons located in the residence. The mental health professionals requested the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Unit along with the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene. The subject was eventually taken into custody and was brought for mental health treatment.