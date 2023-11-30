Watch Now
Plane crashes into car on busy highway; all escape with minor injuries

The Piper Cherokee plane collided with what seems to be a green Kia Soul when a mechanical issue caused a loss of power.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Nov 29, 2023
A small plane crashed into a car on a busy Minnesota highway, but miraculously both pilot and driver escaped with minor injuries.

According to police, the accident happened Tuesday morning on a county highway in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, 6 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

The plane, a Piper Cherokee, was heading towards Crystal Airport when a mechanical issue took the plane’s power out. In an attempt at an emergency landing on the county road, the plane hit power lines, ultimately hitting what appears to be a green Kia Soul.

"The fact that [the pilot] impacted one vehicle and was able to put the aircraft down ... is probably a testament to his skills as a pilot," Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway told local news station WCCO.

The pilot, a 23-year-old male, was the sole occupant of the plane and was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Meanwhile, the car's driver, a 32-year-old male and the only person in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

Police say that the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

