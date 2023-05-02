If you’ve ever told your furry friend to get a job when they ask for more toys and treats, you may soon get your wish.

PetMeds is searching for a Chief Barketing Officer who has “a nose for a killer creative campaign.” However, the company notes that it’s also OK if they don’t actually have any marketing skills — “beyond being able to convince you to buy them a $50 chew toy that won’t make it through the week,” that is.

“We’re not telling our CEO about the change, but he’ll find out soon enough when the winning dog makes their wet introduction (licks, not puddles),” Dan Pingree, Chief Marketing Officer of PetMed Express — who is apparently on his way out — said in a press release. “The successful candidate’s main job will be to personally conduct ‘quality control’ in the form of sniffing, chewing, and tasting the fun and delicious toys and treats we’ll send our new CBO each month. The ideal candidate will be potty trained as we’d like to avoid another $2,000 carpet cleaning bill.”

Along with the goodies, the gig also pays $10,000 cash and includes an all-expenses-paid trip for you and your dog to Florida for a video and photo shoot at the PetMeds headquarters. Obviously, that also means a free vacation for you and your four-legged best friend!

The Chief Barketing Officer will also receive a one-year supply of PetMeds products delivered in monthly gift boxes and one year of access to telehealth appointments with PetMeds-affiliated veterinarians. The chosen animal will be featured in posts on PetMeds’ website and social media as well.

Think your pup has what it takes? You can apply now through May 21 by posting a 30-second Instagram Reel of your dog with the hashtag #petmedsCBO2023 and tag @PetMeds. Reels without the hashtag will not be considered and you’ll want to make sure your profile is public so PetMeds can see the post.

The contest information was posted to Facebook and can be viewed along with a promotional video here:

The caption on your video will act as your dog’s job application, so make sure it explains why they should be chosen. The winner will be notified via Direct Message on Instagram, so make sure your account is accepting messages.

If you need some inspiration — or just want to size up the competition — you can view all of the applications so far by searching #petmedsCBO2023 on Instagram.

Good luck to all the doggies whose parents will be applying on their behalf!

