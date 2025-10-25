Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person found dead after air tank explosion in Door County

Door County Sheriff's Office
TOWN OF EGG HARBOR — An air tank exploded at Harbour Village Resort and Campground Saturday morning, damaging a nearby building. Deputies found a person dead near the explosion, according to the Door County Sheriff's Office.

The Egg Harbor Fire Department, Egg Harbor Emergency Medical Responders, Door County Emergency Services, and the Door County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.

The incident is still under investigation. The Sheriff's Office did not say how the person died, or what caused the explosion.

