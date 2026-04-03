More than 7,000 customers in NE Wisconsin still without power

UPDATE: The number is at just over 7,000 as of 5:45 p.m. Friday.

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UPDATE: The number is at just over 13,800 as of noon Friday.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Wisconsin Public Service crews have been working around the clock to repair power outages across central and northeast Wisconsin following Thursday’s damaging ice storm and strong winds.

Since Thursday morning, WPS has restored power to more than 44,000 customers. Communities in and around Stevens Point, Green Bay and Wausaukee are among those most affected by the outages.

Crews are encountering significant damage as they respond. Thick ice coated trees, limbs and power lines, resulting in broken utility poles, downed lines and trees falling onto electrical equipment.

WPS Stevens Point Storm Damage

All available WPS crews, along with additional contract crews, continue working nonstop to make repairs and restore power to affected customers.

As of Friday morning, more than 21,000 customers remain without power. Customers can check the WPS app or the online outage map for the latest estimated restoration times. WPS said those times may change if crews encounter additional significant damage.

Customers without power can find outage safety tips on the WPS website here.

WPS reminds the public to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines and to report them immediately to the utility or local law enforcement. The company said it appreciates customers’ patience as crews work as quickly and safely as possible.