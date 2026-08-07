OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — XRoads41 is underway in Oshkosh, and the three-day country music festival is already breaking records. Ticket sales are outpacing both previous years, and organizers have expanded the event with more vendors, attractions, and three stages for attendees.

Makenna Unuhen, a XRoads41 ambassador, highlighted the new additions at the festival.

"We have more vendors, we have attractions. Behind us is a slingshot attraction. Not sure if that's for me. We also have hat making and a music experience and lots of fun things going on in the campground. It just keeps getting better every year," Unuhen said.

The festival opened with performances by Zac Brown Band and Wiz Khalifa. Lainey Wilson is scheduled to perform Friday, and Jason Aldean will close out the festival Saturday.

In total, there will be 29 performers featured through Saturday. Organizers are also adding a one-day rock festival, "Rock Detour," on Sunday.

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XRoads41 opens in Oshkosh with record ticket sales

Green Bay residents Brooke and Kari attended last year and said the experience brought them back for more.

"Last year we were here for just one day. We saw Kane Brown. Totally enjoyed it. So this year when we had the opportunity, we decided to do the full three days. So we're super excited," Brooke and Kari said.

The pair also emphasized the relaxed atmosphere of the festival and its accessibility for Wisconsin residents.

"I'm just so glad that we have a festival like this in Wisconsin back again, where it's just full country music, other than Wiz Khalifa," Brooke and Kari said.

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