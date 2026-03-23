XRoads41 launches ‘Hard Drive’ rock event in Oshkosh on Aug. 9

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The team behind the XRoads41 music festival is introducing a new rock event, XRoads41 Hard Drive, set for Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, at Oshkosh Festivals Park.

Oshkosh Festivals LLC, the locally owned promoter, says the artist lineup will be announced April 13, with tickets going on sale April 17.

The Hard Drive show will feature top-tier rock acts and large-scale stage production, aiming to deliver a high-energy experience from start to finish, according to the organizers.

General Manager Corey Bliss said the one-day event is designed in response to strong demand from rock fans, with plans to expand into a multi-day festival in future years.

“The inaugural XRoads41 Hard Drive will launch as a one-day event in 2026, with the goal of growing into a multi-day festival in the years ahead as audience support builds,” Bliss said.

Fans can sign up here for special presale access and to receive email and text alerts when the lineup is revealed.