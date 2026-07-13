OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The world's largest outdoor volleyball tournament is taking place in Oshkosh, with the Junior Sand Doubles competition running through Monday.

Athletes competing in the Junior Sand Doubles spent the weekend seeding themselves ahead of Monday's single-elimination tournament.

Kyle Peck, a first-year referee at the event, summed up what's at stake in the final round.

"It'll be single elimination tomorrow, so you lose one and you go home," Peck said.

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World's largest outdoor volleyball tournament held in Oshkosh

Some of the matches were held at The Bar in Oshkosh, which features sand courts. Players in the Junior Sand Doubles described the preparation that goes into competing at an event of this scale.

Claudia Trotter, who competes alongside partner Addie Hall, said years of club and beach volleyball have built up to this moment.

"We play club volleyball. I've played since my 11th year, so for 4 or 5 years. We play for Milwaukee Sting. They run a beach program that we play for and practice every Monday and Wednesday," Trotter said.

For many athletes, the competition is secondary to the sense of community the tournament creates.

"So fun. Like, I just love how everyone, like, it's like a big thing. Everyone loves volleyball, we can all come together. It's just like a fun community. I look forward to Waupaca every year," Avery Butler-Heup said.

Butler-Heup's competed alongside Josie Peterson in the Junior Sand Doubles.

Peck encouraged anyone in the area — players and non-players alike — to experience the event.

"Whether you play beach or grass, come on out and experience it. If you don't want to play, come on out and be a fan. There's tons of fans, hundreds of fans out there that weren't playing and were enjoying. I mean, they have food vendors and, you know, all kinds of tents." Peck said.

The next Waupaca Boatride tournament is scheduled for July 8, 2027. For more information and registration details, visit this link.

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