OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh city Plan Commission is considering a proposal that could bring the city's first Woodman's Food Market to the site of the Oshkosh outlet mall.

The proposal divides the ~1.7 million square foot site into 5 lots. The largest would be used for the Woodman's grocery store. The plan also includes a Woodman's gas station and car wash, while keeping the existing mini-golf course intact.

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Woodman's Food Market could replace Oshkosh outlet mall

Plan Commission member Karl Loewenstein, who has served on the commission since 2022, described what is planned for the roughly 39-acre area.

"Well it looks like obviously what's gonna happen out there is there are about 5 parcels in that spot. They're going to remove most of the current existing buildings, I think, except for the mini golf course. Then they are going to build their grocery store and then an oil change place and a car wash and a convenience store," Loewenstein said.

Not everyone is on board with the change. William Ritcey, who was shopping for sneakers at the outlet mall, said he would prefer to see new businesses move into the existing mall rather than demolish it.

"If it would be possible to draw more of a different variety rather than just clothing stores and places like that to give people a little more variety to come in, I think that would heighten the traffic that brings it in," Ritcey said.

The Plan Commission's recommendation is not final. Any action is ultimately up to the Oshkosh Common Council.

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