Woman found dead after shots fired in Omro, police investigating

OMRO (NBC 26) — A 20-year-old woman was found dead in Omro early Saturday morning, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's office.

Omro police and the sheriff's office were responding to a welfare check at an apartment complex on Spruce when they witnessed a 22-year-old man fire multiple shots from inside the apartment, according to a statement released by the sheriff's office.

After a brief standoff, law enforcement said the man exited the building and officers were able to arrest the suspect and enter the apartment, where the woman was found dead.

Bob Chyba lives in the apartment complex where the shooting allegedly took place, and said he was awoke to flashing lights and his dogs barking early in the morning. He then went outside, where he said he saw the arrest take place at around 4:00 am.

“A guy come walking out of the condo there, had his hands in the air, and all of a sudden he went down on the ground and was laying there all spread out," Chyba said. "Maybe a dozen [officers] came up with guns and they handcuffed him and put him on the truck.”

Law enforcement confirmed in a statement that the 22-year-old male was "taken into custody for recklessly endangering safety," but said that the incident is still under investigation. No cause of death has been released for the woman found dead in the apartment.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 920-236-7369.

