Woman admits to stealing $60,000 from Oshkosh Youth Hockey Association

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department revealed today that a woman has admitted to stealing at least $60,000 from the Oshkosh Youth Hockey Association across several years.

An unnamed woman reported her theft to police on March 29th and the department announced Tuesday that it is is continuing its investigation.

At the time of the theft, the woman was a treasurer with the Oshkosh Youth Hockey Association.

Police urge anyone with more information to contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.