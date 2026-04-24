Wolf River reaches over 11 feet high as Winneconne sees flooding

WINNECONNE (NBC 26) — The United States Geological Survey reported earlier today that the Wolf River in Winneconne reached over 11 feet high, marking its highest level so far this year.

Flooding has occurred in the village, but the Wolf River has stabilized and the community is prepared.

"You know, we had a plan coming into this," Fuller said.

The public works department will continue to monitor catch basins and roadways, implementing appropriate measures as needed.

"Public works department started to do site surveys, so looking at our storm utility, validating where we felt some of the at-risk areas might be," Fuller said.

The flooding has brought Winneconne residents together, with some taking advantage of the high water to fish off the public pier.

"We're just gonna keep praying and hopefully, you know, everybody will be safe in their home," Scott said.

"I'm just looking for Noah's ark if this don't stop pretty soon because it keeps getting higher and higher," Scott said.

"Uh, fished for 50 years down here in Winneconne on the bridge. Never had to use a three or four-ounce sinker," Darwin said.

"I'm just out here having a good time with my friends and never really seen it this high. Come down and get some walleyes. They're biting," Brad said.

Officials remind residents that if they encounter a flooded roadway, they should turn around and not drown. Property flooding damage can be reported to Winnebago County Emergency Management by dialing 211.

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