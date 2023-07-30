Witness recalls Lake Winnebago plane crash

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — At approximately 9:06 a.m. Saturday June 29th, the Winnebago Sheriff's Office received several 911 calls about a plane crashing into Lake Winnebago.

The T6-Texan aircraft was carrying two passengers when it crashed, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's office.

Both aircraft passengers were pronounced deceased by the Winnebago Sheriff’s office.

The identities of the victims are not being released at this time but were confirmed by officials to be a female in her 30s and a male in his 20s.

Multiple first responders were at the scene including the U.S. Coast Guard, Oshkosh Fire Department, Winneconne Fire Department, Neenah Menasha Fire Rescue, Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the Winnebago County Marine Units with Dive Rescue/Recovery Team members.

Lieutenant Darin Rice from the Winnebago County Sheriff's office says emergency responders are working as quickly as they can to pull the plane from the water, but the location has made it difficult.

“I believe there in about 15 to 20 feet of water right now,” said Rice.

Witnesses and first responders said the plane fragmented into multiple pieces.

“The physical location of the crash and the positioning of the plane in the water has made it difficult," said Rice.

Brayden Hiebing witnessed the accident first-hand.

“I thought they were doing a trick at first," said Hiebing.

On a fishing trip with his grandfather, Brayden watched the plane crash into the water.

“I heard the plane start coming out of the sky, and it started like spinng and I told him, and all of a sudden it just made a big splash," said Hiebing.

Witnesses say the events unfolded fast.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the crash.

“Our condolences go on to the families that are impacted by this. We don't want to do anything else to cause further trauma- they've had enough to deal with today," said Rice.

Efforts to recover the aircraft from the water are still underway.

