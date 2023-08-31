Wisconsin Herd sells out first annual charity golf outing

The Wisconsin Herd hosted their first-ever golf outing to raise funds for charity Wednesday

Herd President Steve Brandes says the event sold out

Brandes says he hopes the golf outing will become an annual event

The Wisconsin Herd hosted their first-ever golf outing Wednesday morning at Lake Breeze Golf Club.

I'm your Oshkosh neighborhood reporter Seth Humeniuk.

Herd officials tell me about 130 golfers came out to support the team and raise money for local charities.

Herd President Steve Brandes says proceeds from the event will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and Basic Needs giving partnership to help under-served communities throughout Wisconsin.

Brandes says he was pleased to sell out the event in its very first year and thanked his staff for their hard work in putting it together.

He says the turnout speaks to the dedication of Wisconsin Herd fans everywhere.

"It just reinforced the propensity of fandom for our fanbase. We just have the best fans in the g-league and the support is off-the charts amazing…and its shown event after event," said Brandes.

Brandes says the Herd hopes to make the outing an annual event. In Oshkosh, Seth Humeniuk, NBC 26.

