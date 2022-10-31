Wisconsin Herd celebrates five years with a 5K

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd kicked off their fifth season in Oshkosh with a day of running and family fun Sunday.

The morning started out with a competitive 5K, followed by a family 1K and a fan fest where attendees got the opportunity to meet and mingle with the 2022-23 Herd players and coaches.

For team President Steven Brandes, the event was a great way to start what promises to be an exciting season.

“Five years in the valley, what better way to kick it off with this 5k," he said, "and then just have a really fun time at every game and…it’s gonna be a fun time this year.”

The Herd will open its season on Friday, Nov. 4, when they host the Windy City Bulls at 7:00 p.m.

All Herd games this season, home and away, will be broadcast on NBC 26's sister station, WACY - tv32.

