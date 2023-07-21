Wisconsin family barbecue team preps for World Food Championships

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Members of one Wisconsin barbecue team are getting set to take their talents to the biggest stage in their field, but stay they haven't lost the family focus, that's been their strength for a decade.

Chris Brueggeman started B.S. Barbeque, short for Brueggeman-Schwarz, with his cousin Jason Schwarz in 2013.

Brueggeman says the team has been "pretty heavily involved in the local family graduation barbecue circuit," and the addition of extra family members over the years has made it all the more special.

“That’s what life is all about is family," Brueggeman said. "To do something like this to have fun with them, to get together, that’s what barbecue is all about is to get people together that you like to hang out with.”

Although team members all treat barbecuing as a hobby, it's not purely for fun either. B.S. Barbeque has entered and won multiple barbecue competitions. The most recent of which was the Famous Dave's All-Star BBQ Series in Illinois, where the team was crowned grand champion. That win qualified them for the World Food Championships in Dallas in November.

B.S. Barbeque Co-Founder Jason Schwarz says the team is very excited about the competition and is doing what they can to prepare, and perhaps overfeeding their families in the process.

“Right now [we're] just working on our skills and practicing," said Schwarz. "In November, I’m sure our families will be sick of it by then because I’m sure we’ll cook it quite often.”

Although B.S. Barbeque hasn't yet made its cooking available to buy, Schwarz hopes to make that happen one day.

“It’s always been kind of a desire for me," Schwarz said. "It’s a big step. It’s definitely been talked about, we’ll see where we end up here in November."

