Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Norton dies

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Winnebago County Board Member, Mike Norton was found dead in his home Wednesday.

County Board chairman Tom Egan and County Executive Jon Doemel announced the passing of Winnebago County Supervisor on Thursday.

They say he was found after the Oshkosh Police Department performed a welfare check on Norton, his death is not considered suspicious.

Egan and Doemel released a statement that wrote "His 23 years of service is the second highest among active board members. He has represented the county over the years in Wisconsin Counties Association and National Association of Counties steering committees - particularly advocating for human service and public health issues."

First elected to the county board in 2000, Norton represented District 20, which covered Oshkosh between the Fox River and portions of 15th and 17th avenues on the north and south, and from Lake Winnebago to Knapp and Georgia streets on the east and west.

Services are being handled by the Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home.