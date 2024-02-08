Winnebago County Sheriff's Office adds K9 to its corrections division

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — K9 Gracie has joined the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office as a facility dog.

The sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday K9 Gracie and her handler, Deputy Devin Wilson, will be assigned to the Corrections Division.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said K9 Gracie will provide comfort to correctional and police officers, civilian and professional staff, victims, witnesses and inmates.

The sheriff's office said K9 Gracie will also be part of its STAR program (Sobriety Treatment Assisted Recovery), a program where incarcerated people receive support and guidance while in jail and after they're released.

K9 Gracie is a seven-month-old standard poodle who just completed six weeks of training in Schofield, Marathon County, the release said.