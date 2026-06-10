OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Winnebago County overdose fatalities are up 8% from 2024, according to the county's Overdose Fatality Review team.

The Overdose Fatality Review team, known as OFR, has tracked overdose deaths for the past eight years. The 26 overdose fatalities recorded last year are part of a larger picture, officials say.

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Winnebago County overdose deaths rise 8% amid recovery efforts

Jennifer Skolaski, OFR project manager, said the scope of the problem extends beyond fatal cases.

"We know that there are a lot of people that are still struggling. That had non-fatal overdoses, families who are grieving, families who are supporting loved ones."

Skolaski said the county has assembled a broad coalition to address the crisis.

"We are doing a lot. We have an excellent team. I have 46 partners representing 33 agencies. Law enforcement, public health, healthcare, treatment, recovery, city-county services. We create recommendations of things we want to change."

Among the county's efforts is a free vending machine stocked with Narcan, drug testing kits, safer sex supplies, and hygiene baggies.

One of the OFR team's partners is Solutions Recovery, a peer-run nonprofit fighting alcohol and drug addiction. Megan Edwards, Solutions Recovery executive director, said the organization's peer response team was a direct result of OFR data.

"The peer response team that was a direct recommendation that came after five years of data from OFR. No matter what, if it's two o'clock on a Saturday, there's gonna be someone that answers your call."

Solutions Recovery also offers 77 beds through its Sober Living Program.

Jenni Price, who has been in recovery for seven months, said peer support made a difference in her own journey.

"I first became involved with Solutions [Recovery] when I went to county jail. I had peer support specialists come and visit me and just talk about recovery, my plans for when I got out of jail."

Price, recognized as the program's Volunteer of the Month, said community support is critical for those in recovery.

"I think it's very, very important. Especially for people who don't have a solid support system to get involved with the recovery community. Without it, you're just setting yourself up for failure."

This fall, the OFR team plans to release a special analysis of the first 100 overdoses it has reviewed. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, visit Solutions Recovery or We Heart You for resources.

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