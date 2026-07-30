Winnebago County Fair draws thousands back to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Fair kicked off Wednesday and will run through Sunday.

According to Visit Oshkosh, more than 20,000 people attend the Winnebago County Fair each year. Organizers said 2026 marks the fair’s 171st year.

Activities scheduled for Thursday include a kiddie tractor pull, sheep show, carnival rides, rock‑n‑circus thrill show and county tractor pull. Friday’s events begin with a horse show at 8 a.m., followed by a swine show and horse pull. Senior citizens can also receive a reduced admission price of $5 on Friday.

For more information and full schedule, check out the fair's official website.