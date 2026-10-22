OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," can threaten the health of you and your family. Winnebago County's latest budget proposal sets aside millions of dollars to fight the invisible killer.

The budget would put about $3.5 million toward updating the Sunnyview Landfill to better purify PFAS, which accumulates at landfills. There are currently three facilities inside the landfill that do this work.

"Winnebago County is also trying to take the initiative. To do our part," Winnebago County Executive Gordon Hintz said, "If we're better able to do pre-treatment on site at the landfill, it will be more cost effective and easier for our wastewater treatment systems than to be able to treat it."

Hintz told me the money for these upgrades won't come from your property tax dollars, coming instead from the solid waste fund.

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Winnebago County budget proposes $3.5 million to fight PFAS at landfill

Some neighbors I spoke with told me our environment isn't taken care of well enough, and that this potential investment is welcome.

"I think it's a good idea to at least try to take some action," UWO senior Calvin McQuin said.

"I'm not very well educated on my forever chemicals or PFAS, however, based on what I've heard about it, I think it's important for people to look into and research," UWO freshman Dakota Parkinson said.

"Efforts towards the environment haven't been as good as they should be, I would say," UWO freshman Tia Grucelski said.

PFAS contamination adds to worries about the health of local waterways. This budget proposal comes after the state set a 2032 deadline to have facilities like this in place.

"You know, inaction really isn't an option," Hintz said.

Thursday evening is the last chance for Winnebago County neighbors to weigh in on the proposed 2027 county budget. The meeting will be in the Vinland Town Hall at 6 p.m.

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