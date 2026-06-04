OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A planned solar farm in Waushara County is drawing concern from residents and farmers who worry about falling property values and potential land contamination.

Plainfield resident Nick Derks said the 1,000-acre installation, which spans the towns of Oasis, Hancock, Plainfield, and Deerfield, is a significant issue for the community.

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Waushara County solar farm sparks concerns over property, land

Derks is urging neighbors to attend an upcoming public meeting to make their voices heard.

"Now we have a meeting coming up next Tuesday, and I would just like everybody in the Western Waushara County area to be there if they're at all concerned about the future of the land," Derks said.

The meeting will be held at the Plainfield Municipal Building on West Clark Street in Plainfield.

The project has several participating local family farmers. According to Ranger Power, the company behind the project, solar energy provides a stable revenue source to help farmers hedge against challenges including an unpredictable crop market and high fuel costs.

Not all farmers support the project, however. Waushara farmer Kurt Kamin raised concerns about pollutants potentially contaminating the land and affecting its long-term viability.

"The canning companies have stricter and stricter rules. There's an issue and they get that stuff. If something ends up in the groundwater, how many acres does that affect? You know, is this ground ever going to be viable again? I don't think it is," Kamin said.

Dawn Break Solar, the developer involved in the project, states that its panels do not contain PFAS or GenX, two dangerous chemicals, and emphasizes solar energy's positive impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company also notes that solar panels do not use significant amounts of water during operation, keeping water available for farming and other activities.

Dawn Break Solar is scheduled to begin construction in early 2027, with the project becoming operational in 2028. The project is privately funded and will not use taxpayer dollars.

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