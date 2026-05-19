Waterfest to return to downtown Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Waterfest is returning to the Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh for six Thursday night concerts this summer, according to Discover Oshkosh.

Held at the Leach Amphitheater on select Thursday nights, organizers say the festival's lineup this year will feature national and international touring artists playing rock, pop, R&B, blues and roots music.

Teachers will be honored during opening night June 18 with free admission with a valid school ID.

Headliners include:

● Thursday, June 18 - Hairball! with American English

● Thursday, July 9 - Uprooted Band featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root, with Steely Dane

● Thursday, July 16 - Vertical Horizon

● Thursday, July 30 - Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band, with Copper Box

● Thursday, August 13 - Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, with Alex McMurray Band and special guest Paul Sanchez

● Thursday, August 20 - Little River Band, with The Pocket Kings

"Whether you're arriving by boat, walking over from a downtown restaurant, or biking in, the night is yours to shape," said Amy Albright, the executive director of Discover Oshkosh. "It's a celebration of the riverfront life we enjoy here all summer long."

Waterfest is one of the area's longest-running outdoor concert series, and has hosted more than 1,000 acts and welcomed over one million fan visits, according to Discover Oshkosh.