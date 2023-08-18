Waterfest draws to a close in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Waterfest is drawing to a close for the season Thursday night, but the festival's president says it was a good summer for Waterfest and for Oshkosh.

Accoding to Mike Dempsey, Waterfest president, it took 120 volunteers 7,500 hours to put on the festival's seven shows this year. Thanks to their efforts, Dempsey says the festival saw a 15% attendance boost this year.

He says Waterfest serves as an "economic catalyst," and always provides a boost to the city's riverfront, or "third Main Street" as he calls it. Dempsey says the event gave some local musicians who performed great exposure as well.

“What this does for [local musicians] is they get to play a big venue," he explained. "They get to play in front of people who might not be... aware of their skills and abilities.”

Dempsey says performances at Waterfest have helped many local performers land gigs at other events as well.