Volunteers, Red Arrows headline EAA AirVenture prep in Oshkosh

EAA PREVIEW

Preparations are already underway in Oshkosh for the 73rd EAA AirVenture, the world's largest air show, which is expected to draw over half a million aviation fans.

Hundreds of tents are going up across the grounds as exhibitors prepare for the event. Last year, there were more than 900 exhibitors, and spots for this year are nearly sold out.

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EAA Communications Director Dick Knapinski said the setup process begins well before the show opens.

"They start at the end of May and put up these hundreds of tents for exhibitors for EAA," Knapinski said, "We have more than 6,000 volunteers that help out. Some of them are long-term volunteers. They help us out with innumerable tasks from building picnic tables to planting flowers, all of these little things that are necessary to make this event work."

For many volunteers, the motivation runs deeper than the work itself.

"Teaching kids, younger generations about aviation, especially with vintage, trying to get them interested in vintage airplanes, we need to get more kids involved in general aviation," said EAA Volunteer, Liz Popp.

Bob Havens, EAA's Docent Committee Chairman Emeritus, said his reason for showing up is straightforward.

"I love airplanes. Simple. And once aviation gets in your blood. It doesn't get out no matter what you try to do," Havens said.

This year's event will also mark a historic first: EAA will host the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, for the first time ever. Knapinski said the coordination required for the appearance spans two countries.

"And so there are preparations that go into that. Not only working with the F.A.A. here, but working with the Ministry of Defense with the Royal Airforce in London to get all of those things coordinated," Knapinski said.

EAA is exactly one month away from opening its campgrounds and less than two months away from the show itself. Those interested in volunteering can visit this link for more information on how to sign up.

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